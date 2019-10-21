Community Advice - ‘Thriving Through Change’

Community Advice Antrim & Newtownabbey (formerly Citizens Advice) have revealed an unprecedented year of change for the organisation, throughout which they dealt with 49,000 enquiries and generated over £10million for clients.

The details were revealed at their annual general meeting at which they launched their 2018-19 Annual Report.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey with members of Community Advice Antrim &Newtownabbey (formerly Citizens Advice) which held their'AGM in Dunanney Centre

Area Manager, Lorraine Adamson, said: “To be part of an organisation that has gone through so much change and still delivered so overwhelmingly for clients, is something we are very proud of. We are the first within our sector in NI to have successfully supported a client as far as the UK Supreme Court; and first to have been shortlisted for the Investors in People Gold Employer of the Year Award.’

Geraldine Haire, Chairperson of Community Advice Antrim & Newtownabbey, thanked the funders, including Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council; and also paid tribute to the Trustee Board, Staff and Volunteers.

She said: “The support of key funders in our rebranding from Citizens Advice to Community Advice was invaluable; the smooth transition enabled our focus to continue to be, as always, on those within our community in need of quality advice and advocacy, especially given the change many of them have had to go through as a result of Welfare Reform.”

Guest Speaker at the event was Kerry Logan, representing the Cliff Edge Coalition NI; a coalition of over 100 organisations concerned about the upcoming end of the welfare reform mitigations in March 2020.

If you are in need of advice you can contact Community Advice Antrim & Newtownabbey by: phoning 02895906505 or emailing advice@advicean.com

You can find the locations and opening times of the main offices and outreaches on the webiste - www.communityadvicean.co.uk