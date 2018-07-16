Community effort puts Arthur Cottage in bloom

Volunteers from the Cullybackey Community Partnership and local schools, Buick Primary and The Diamond Primary, have been improving local heritage site Arthur Cottage ahead of the summer season.

Margaret Murphy, Cullybackey Community Partnership, said: “We have improved the gardens by carrying out some weeding and by planting up the old cart with an array of blooms including Busy Lizzies.

Volunteers from Cullybackey Community Partnership at the tidy up of Arthur Cottage.

“We have also created a little herb garden in the Old Well, which we hope the staff at Arthur Cottage will be able to make use of when entertaining and baking for visitors.

“We were delighted the schools came out and helped. Thank you again to the pupils and teachers who were a delight to work with and all enjoyed themselves despite the threat of rain.

“Cullybackey has entered the Ulster in Bloom competition again this year and we are pleased to say Arthur Cottage remains on the judging route.

“The judges will be visiting the village in late July, so we would ask everyone to lend a hand by keeping the village tidy, keeping their own gardens tidy, considering planting up window boxes or installing bird boxes, or why not consider volunteering with us? The Cullybackey Community Partnership always welcome new members.”

Cllr. Lindsay Millar, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, said: “We were delighted to host the volunteers and schools on site. The children very much enjoyed the horticultural activities and also took a tour of the cottage. Arthur Cottage is only a short walk from the village of Cullybackey, and is the ancestral home of Chester Alan Arthur, the 21st President of the United States of America. Arthur Cottage can provide an educational experience for all ages with baking demonstrations over the open turf fire and staff dressed in period costume. Traditional Music Nights are held in the Cottage throughout the year. We are getting ready for a busy summer season and are sure the visitors will enjoy the improved gardens on site.”