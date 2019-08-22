Community spirit shines in Cullybackey

RHS Britain in Bloom judges visited Cullybackey this week, taking in a tour of the village and seeing first hand the community efforts.

As winners of the Ulster in Bloom Large Village category in 2018, Cullybackey was nominated to join other high achieving communities across the UK in the RHS Britain In Bloom 2019 finals.

RHS judges Geraldine King and Jim Goodwin also met with community representatives during their visit.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Maureen Morrow said: “Here in Mid and East Antrim we have established a reputation as an award winning borough, thanks to our Mid and East Antrim In Bloom campaign which encourages everyone who lives in the borough to think about their local environment and how flowers, plants and gardens can enhance it for people and wildlife.

“By actively supporting our ‘In Bloom’ campaign, residents not only brighten our borough but can help boost the economy and tourism.

“Cullybackey is a prime example of this. Businesses are very supportive of the volunteers who give up so much of their time to plant floral displays, improve areas for biodiversity, keep the town clean and tidy, and ‘green the grey’ by brightening up forgotten corners. “Special thanks must go to the Cullybackey Community Partnership. This is an ambitious and passionate group, who actively seek out funding and new partners, to continually improve the village.”

Ruth Orr, Chairperson of the Cullybackey Community Partnership, said: “Thank you to everyone in the local community who has supported Cullybackey Community Partnership this year with special thanks to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“The judges commented on the high standard of hospitality here in Cullybackey, and especially enjoyed using the ‘best china’.

“The rain did not dampen Cullybackey’s community spirit today and we were rewarded with the sun finally coming out for the last leg of the judge’s tour.”