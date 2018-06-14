Concerns raised over Tullynamullan Road conditions

DUP MLA Paul Frew has raised concerns over the Tullynamullan Road being used as a diversion route when the A26 Lisnevenagh Road is closed.

Mr Frew said the Tullynamullan Road is not designed to take the weight , size and quantity of vehicles that use the main A26.

“It is affectively a one lane road which is raised very high with large drops on both sides of the road,” Mr Frew said.

He added: “There must either be a rethink when diversions are needed or more investment must go on the road.”

DUP colleague Councillor William McCaughey added: “The damages caused on this road are critical, we have a scenario where metal reinforcements for the road are coming up to the surface because of the damage done by the larger vehicles.

“This is a recipe for disaster and I fear someone will get seriously hurt by a vehicle coming off the road and down the steep banks on either side.”