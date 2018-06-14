Concerns raised over Tullynamullan Road conditions

Councillor William McCaughey and Paul Frew MLA highlight concerns over the condition of the Tullynamullan Road.
DUP MLA Paul Frew has raised concerns over the Tullynamullan Road being used as a diversion route when the A26 Lisnevenagh Road is closed.

Mr Frew said the Tullynamullan Road is not designed to take the weight , size and quantity of vehicles that use the main A26.

“It is affectively a one lane road which is raised very high with large drops on both sides of the road,” Mr Frew said.

He added: “There must either be a rethink when diversions are needed or more investment must go on the road.”

DUP colleague Councillor William McCaughey added: “The damages caused on this road are critical, we have a scenario where metal reinforcements for the road are coming up to the surface because of the damage done by the larger vehicles.

“This is a recipe for disaster and I fear someone will get seriously hurt by a vehicle coming off the road and down the steep banks on either side.”