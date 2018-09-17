Congratulations flood social media at news of William Dunlop and Janine Brolly's second child

Fans of the late road racer William Dunlop have inundated social media congratulating his partner Janine Brolly on the birth of their second daughter.

After Janine Brolly posted her amazing news on Facebook, countless fans of the the late road racer sent their best wishes.

READ: William Dunlop's partner Janine Brolly announces birth of baby

One well-wisher said: "I may have started c"ying a little seeing the news of #WilliamDunlop’s other half giving birth on Saturday to a healthy little girl. I am sure William is looking down with a smile on his face & will be the happiest guardian angel".

Another said: "Big Congratulations to Janine (William Dunlop's Partner) on the birth of another little girl on Saturday.💕💖 ( posted on Facebook)".

Meanwhile, another added: "Congratulations I know the happiness you must feel but it will be tinged with sadness but God is stronger than us and will always be there for you and your family Blessings to you all xxoo".

William Dunlop and partner Janine Brolly

Earlier Janine Brolly wrote on Facebook: "We welcomed our second little girl into the world on Saturday afternoon.

"She has the most amazing big sister and there is no question that Daddy would have been besotted. Name still to be decided but we are just all settling into life together at home.

"Grateful for two precious girls who are keeping my heart beating.

"Jan x"

William died in an incident at the Skerries 100 road races in County Dublin on Saturday in July.

The 32-year-old was taking part in practice for the event when the crash happened.

The Ballymoney man was a member of the renowned Dunlop family and was a winner at the North West 200 and Ulster GP.

William's father Robert died as a result of an accident at the North West 200 in 2008, while his uncle Joey was killed in a crash in Estonia in 2000.