Conquerors raise funds

A retiring collection at Ballymena and Harryville Young Conquerors Flute Band’s recent concert has raised £740 for Parkinsons UK. Representatives of the charity have extended thanks to the audience for their extremely generous donations.

The concert itself was a great success.

Ably compaered by Ian McIlrath, the band performed items such as “Music of the Night”, “The Great Escape”, “The Addams Family” and Verdi’s overture “Sicilian Vespers”. Making his concert debut with the band was recently appointed musical director Andrew Douglas. Special guest artistes for the evening were Sarah McIlhagga (soprano) and Rebekah Durston (violin).

Sarah enthralled the audience with numbers such as “Unusual Way”, “In his Eyes” and, in a magical moment, was joined by her brother Josh in an enchanting performance of Lloyd Webber’s “All I ask of You”. She also performed “Time to Say Goodbye” accompanied by the band.

Rebebah Durston’s violin playing certainly captured the audience’s attention, from the amazing virtuoso performance of “Czardas” to the lovely versions of “Green Glens of Antrim” and “Londonderry Air”. The band accompanied Rebekah in “Ladies in Lavender”

from the film of the same name.

Ballymena Young Conquerors Flute Band have stated their appreciation of the support given by the large audience, compere, conductor, guest artistes, Braid Centre staff, and programme sponsors. Particular thanks have been extended to the concert’s main sponsor, James Nesbitt Senior. Next up for the band is a BBC Radio recording session for two forthcoming programmes and attendance at the Flute Band

Association Entertainment concert in Newtownards on June 1.