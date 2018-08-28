Continuing success at Cambridge House

Following on from the superb set of A Level results as recorded last week, with pupils gaining 87% in three A*-C grades, Cambridge House Grammar School pupils continue this success with a consistent increase in their GCSE grades.

Ninety per cent of pupils achieved seven or more A*-C grades, while 96 per cent achieved five A*-C grades. This is in line with the Grammar School average in Northern Ireland (96 per cent with five A*-C).

Elma Lutton, Principal at Cambridge House Grammar School, said: “I am so pleased for all our GCSE pupils who have done so well as a group, in particular I applaud the consistent rise in our A*/B grades, which have increased from last year by seven per cent.

“Our pupils and staff put in a great deal of hard work throughout the year and it is heart warming to see pupils achieving the results they deserve.

“We work quietly and supportively in Cambridge House, ensuring our pupils understand the need to develop a sound work ethic and providing them with adequate coping strategies to deal with the harsh world of reality.

“The young pupils who have succeeded today, as well as the high achieving A Level pupils recorded last week will be the very best ambassadors for our school, and for this province, in whatever they decide to do. They are well prepared as individual young people, they are not just statistics.”