Could you brave the heights to boost Women’s Aid ABCLN funds?

Women’s Aid (Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey) is appealing to people in the area to join them in October as they reach new fundraising heights.

Women’s Aid ABCLN is set to brave an abseil of 120ft down Belfast’s iconic Europa Hotel on Saturday, October 13, to help raise funds for children affected by domestic abuse.

Last year the charity worked with 6,580 children across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey and supported 1,215 children affected by domestic violence in the local community, as well as 66 children in it’s refuge.

In 2017-18, 10 babies were born to women in refuge in Northern Ireland.

Organiser Arlene Creighton said: “Often the biggest victims of domestic violence are the smallest.

“Women’s Aid ABCLN aims to provide a safe place for children free from violence, abuse and threat.

“To register today and request your sponsorship form call 073 95 796572 or simply email events@womensaidabcln.org.

“Together we can make it better for children affected by domestic abuse.”

Did you know?

Women’s Aid ABCLN provides services including refuge and support in the local community, early intervention, prevention, education and awareness raising for women and children who are living with or affected by domestic violence.

Their services cover Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey and they are working to end domestic violence.

One in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Women’s Aid ABLCN works towards a society where domestic violence will not be tolerated, perpetrators will be held to account, and women and children can live free from the fear or threat of abuse.

Domestic violence impacts on all areas of children’s lives including their health, education, social activities and relationships.

Through Women’s Aid ABCLN ‘Make It Better’ programme they help children to understand their emotions, learn about healthy choices and relationships, keep themselves safe, identify positive support networks and develop confidence and self-esteem, with courses including Helping Hands, Bully Busters and Heading for Healthy Relationships.

To find out more about Women’s Aid ABCLN or their forthcoming fundraising abseil at the Europa Hotel on Belfast’s Great Victoria Street, telephone 02825632136, email womensaidabcin.org or visit the website at www.womens-aid.org.uk