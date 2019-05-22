Could you ‘Make A Cuppa’ for Women’s Aid ABCLN?

“Make A Cuppa for Women’s Aid ABCLN and help us raise funds for children affected by domestic violence”. - That’s the message from Women’s Aid ABCLN Board member Jackie Fisher for ‘Make It Better Week’ taking place from May 20-26.

Jackie said: “Get together with family and friends and ‘Make A Cuppa’. Hold a coffee morning in work or simply put the kettle on and ask everyone to make a small donation.

“Often the smallest victims of domestic violence are the biggest. Women’s Aid ABCLN aims to provide a safe place for children free from violence, abuse and threat. Together we can make it better for children affected by domestic violence”

Last year the charity worked with 6,580 children across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey - supporting 1,215 children affected by domestic violence in the local community and 66 children in its refuge. In 2017-18, 10 babies were born to women in refuge in Northern Ireland.

Domestic violence impacts on all areas of children’s lives including their health, education, social activities and relationships and the charity is calling for everyone to support its fundraising week by taking part in Make A Cuppa or one many local events happening throughout the week.

Jackie said: “With sponsored walks, quiz nights and action packed adrenaline events, ‘Make It Better’ schools campaign and the new ‘Make A Cuppa’ fundraiser - it promises to be a fun filled week.”

“Join us, and together we can make it better for children affected by domestic violence.”

For more information and to request your fundraising pack simply call 07395796572 or email events@womensaidabcln.