Council back Prince’s Trust Awards scheme

Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has once again renewed their partnership with The Prince’s Trust to help develop young people aged 16 to 30 living in the borough who are not in full time education, employment or training.

The Council has recently contributed £10,000 towards The Development Awards Programme being delivered by The Prince’s Trust in the Council area, with awards being offered to 40 local young people who meet the eligibility criteria. They can receive up to £500 to cover costs such as course fees, transport or equipment.

Mayor John Smyth speaking of the Awards said: “The support the awards provide to young people helps them overcome a financial barrier that so many face. It is great to see how this assistance has helped young people in our Borough return to education, access training or gain employment, and I look forward to more young people receiving this much needed financial assistance.”

Ruth Cooper, Senior Head of Partnerships at The Prince’s Trust said: “At The Prince’s Trust we believe that with the right opportunities young people can discover their talent and reach their full potential.”

support will help re-engage young people into education, training or employment by removing the financial barriers that prevent young people accessing career enhancing opportunities. For more information contact The Prince’s Trust on 0800 842 842.