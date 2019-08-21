Council consultation over sports provision

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is carrying out a survey to establish both the need and a suitable location for a new sports provision in Portglenone.

Back in 2014, the council completed a major refurbishment at Portglenone Marina and as a result, the football pitch at this location was removed.

There have been recent calls for enhanced provision for football within the village and the consultation is an opportunity for local individuals andbcommunity groups to identify their need and indicate their viewsbon the type and location of facilities to be provided.

Councillors within Mid and East Antrim are still on the lookout for a suitable site for a new football pitch.

Alderman Tommy Nicholl MBE said: “We want to give the people of Portglenone the opportunity to have their say on the need and location of a new sports facility.

“There have been a number of calls for a fit-for-purpose pitch in the village and this consultation is an opportunity for local individuals and community groups to identify their needs and indicate their views on the type and location and facilities they need.”

The consultation aims to collect views on the current facilities being used for football and to understand if there an additional need for a football facility required in the village of Portglenone and if so what type of facility is needed.

Depending on the identified need, views are also being sought on the best location for the facility.

Alderman Nicholl continued: “The information provided will help give council a better understanding of what is needed for local people in the Portglenone community so I am urging people to feed into the survey.

“Residents can be assured that all information gained from the questions will remain confidential and that the information from the survey will be handled in line with Data Protection legislation.”

The consultation document can be found at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/downloads/0423_Portglenone_Consultation_Leaflet.pdf

Closing date for responses to the consultation is Septembe8.

Completed questionnaires should be returned to the Operations Department, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council,

80 Galgorm Road, Ballymena.