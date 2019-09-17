Council continues to focus on important electricity sector

Mid and East Antrim Borough councillors have agreed to become a member of Smart Grid Ireland.

This collaboration aims to ensure the area remains at the forefront of energy generation.

Not only is the borough home to Kilroot and Ballylumford power stations but it also contains the landing point for the electricity interconnector between Northern Ireland and Scotland. Council representatives, including elected members and officers, have been working closely with operators EP around the future of Kilroot and Ballylumford Power Stations as they secure supply contracts for the Northern Ireland energy market.

Last November council welcomed the approval of a 12-month operating contract to Kilroot Power Station, which guaranteed energy production on the site over the short term.

Smart Grid Ireland is a not for profit, all-island advocacy network, whose mission is to facilitate delivery of a secure, affordable and sustainable energy infrastructure.