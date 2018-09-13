Council flag tribute to emergency services

A flag has been raised at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council buildings to celebrate the work of all emergency services as part of 999 Day.

It is part of the National Emergency Services Memorial charity campaign to help raise £2 million for a new national cenotaph dedicated to public servants.

An emergency services flag was hoisted by council and representatives from the PSNI, NI Fire & Rescue Service, and the Mayor’s official charity, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

The first citizen, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “It’s an honour for council to help celebrate all the hard work of all our emergency services. They all play such an important role in keeping everyone safe and it can often go by without hearing those words of thanks, so on behalf of council I would like to extend our gratitude to all the men and women who serve to keep us safe.

“The borough covers 400 square miles, with 62 miles of coastline, and many who live here in rural areas. This vast space means the work of the emergency services is always recognised here and we hope the public will also get behind this campaign.”