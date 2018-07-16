Council gives backing to Childcare for All

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has given its support to a charter calling for universal, child-centred childcare.

The Childcare For All campaign is aimed at ensuring the needs of children, families, childcare workers and providers are met.

The charter sets out a vision of a childcare system that is affordable, accessible, flexible, high quality, and which supports children’s education and development.

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor Cheryl Johnston brought a motion to this week’s monthly meeting of the council, stating that the local government authority gives its backing to the charter.

The adoption of the motion was agreed by elected members.

Councillor Johnston, who has a six-year-old daughter, Brooke, said: “This issue can affect all parents and carers in our borough.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is reflective of these experiences with our very own chief executive, who is also a mother and has successfully broken through the barriers mentioned, successfully with a lot of grit and determination.

“I too, fully understand the barriers, limitations, additional pressure and cost as a main carer and the constrictions this can place on career development.

“Also, the very much real choice between working or not due to the cost of childcare.”