Council move to be Age-Friendly

A motion has been passed to ensure steps are taken for Mid and East Antrim Council to become an age-friendly local authority.

The motion, which was proposed by Alderman Billy Ashe MBE and seconded by Councillor William McCaughey, will enhance the quality of life for people as they age.

It will also explore joining the World Health Organisation’s Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities, in recognition of the older age profile of our residents and the strong vibrant community within Mid and East Antrim borough.

Speaking about the motion, Alderman Billy Ashe, said: “Almost 20% of the 139,000 residents of Mid and East Antrim are over 65 and the percentage is expected to rise to 28% by 2030.

“I don’t believe we can be complacent on this issue and I want to pay tribute to the many statutory, community and voluntary organisations and groups that have and continue to do sterling work with our older community.

“Loneliness and isolation are recognised forerunners to ill health for all our society and particularly in our aged community.

“I want to say clearly our older people have been and continue to be an asset to this borough and still have much to contribute when one thinks about the real life experiences of some 27800 people and the richness of that experience.

“Let us be the example for others and let us make good use of the powers invested in this council and make a real change.”

Councillor William McCaughey, said: “For all of us this will be an issue at some point in our lives, whether personally or looking after extended family when they struggle to remain independent.

“We all have a desire to live into old age with a quality of life so we can enjoy our latter years.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is committed to providing for the aging population and this motion will further enhance our performance on what we have already done.”