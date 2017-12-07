Council pulls plug on Christmas trees

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have announced plans to reduce its expenditure on Christmas events in 2018 - seeing the number of festive events reduced from the currrent 22 to just four.

Over recent years, the council’s spend on Christmas events had increased to approximately £460,000 per year.

As a result of this review, in September 2017, the Council agreed to reduce its expenditure on Christmas events in the future by 50% to £230,000.

At a recent council meeting, it was agreed that in 2018, Antrim, Randalstown, Ballyclare and Glengormley will be the only towns provided with trees, lighting and Christmas switch on events.