Council shortlisted for APSE Service Awards

Mid and East Antrim Council has been shortlisted as one of the top finalists in the Best Service Team – Parks, Grounds and Horticultural Services category in the 2019 APSE Service Awards.

Mayor Maureen Morrow said: “This is already a fantastic achievement to be shortlisted as one of the top finalists in the Best Service Team category for Parks, Grounds and Horticulture. Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Service manage over 300 sites including premier parks, play parks, woodlands, sports pitches, cemeteries, allotment gardens, markets, harbours and marinas, local nature reserves, walkways, off street car parking, and 62 miles of beautiful coastline.”

The winners will be announced at APSE Annual Charity Awards Dinner, in aid of Parkinson’s UK on Thursday, September 12, in Newcastle. Pictured are some of Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Team.