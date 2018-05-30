Council to sponsor local business awards

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has agreed to be the principal sponsor for the 2018 Ballymena Business Excellence Awards.

The awards are organised annually by Ballymena Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Announcing the sponsorship deal, Robin Cherry MBE, Chamber President said: “I am delighted to announce that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be the principal sponsor for the 2018 Business Awards.

“We’ve seen growth in interest, attendance and applications for the awards every year since we started, with last year almost 450 people attending the Gala evening. It’s always great to see the mix of businesses at the awards, representing sectors from retail to manufacturing to services. And it allows Ballymena to showcase the best businesses and practices to outside bodies perhaps looking to locate new businesses.

“I’m glad to say that Chamber has an excellent working relationship with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and I look forward to this business focused approach continuing in the future.”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Paul Reid said: “These annual awards are an excellent showcase for some of the very best examples of successful businesses operating in Ballymena who contribute positively to the growth of the economy in Mid and East Antrim.

“I am very pleased that Council is continuing to work with Ballymena Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry as principal sponsor to recognise the achievement and success of local enterprise and in so doing positioning Ballymena and Mid and East Antrim as a place to do business, an area to further grow and prosper with great opportunities and sound business ethos and where there is already a strong retail base that includes third and fourth generation businesses.”

Tom Wiggins, Chamber Business Development Manager added: “Planning is already well under way for this year’s Awards. Once again Chamber will be employing Insight Mystery Shopping to carry out the judging and the Tullyglass House Hotel, an excellent facility we are fortunate to have in Ballymena, will again be hosting the Gala Evening.

“The date for this year’s award ceremony is Thursday, October 18 which may seem a long way off but it will soon come round so put this date in your diary now. I am confident that this will be another brilliant evening.”

For further information about the Business Awards, please contact Tom Wiggins by emailing office@ballymenachamber.co.uk