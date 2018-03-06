Council warning to pet owners after dog attacks prosecutions

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has advised all dog owners in the area to ensure their pets are kept under control when in public after two residents were prosecuted over attacks.

Ian McCaig, 40, of the Aghill Road area in Cullybackey, pleaded guilty at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 28 of being the keeper of two dogs, a Belgium shepherd and a German shepherd type dog, that attacked two people and their Dogue De Bordeaux while walking in the Aghill Road area. He was ordered to pay a fine of £600 plus costs totalling £212.

In a second case, Laura Gardiner, of the Greenland Parade area in Larne, also pleaded guilty at the same court on the same date to being the keeper of a Staffordshire terrier type dog that attacked a Yorkshire terrier in the Inver area of Larne. She was ordered to pay a fine of £100 plus costs of £135. In addition, she was ordered to pay compensation of £350 to the owner of this dog that was fatally wounded.

Charges were brought by council following investigations by its enforcement officers under the Dogs (NI) Order 1983 (as amended).

Commenting on the cases, council spokesperson, said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council gives a high priority to the investigation of any dog attack. Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, such as prosecution for offences as in these cases.

“Council would ask that dog owners are responsible and ensure their dogs are under control at all times when in a public place. When their dogs are not in a public place, the keeper of the dog must ensure that their dog be securely confined in a building, yard or other enclosure from which it cannot escape.”