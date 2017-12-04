Councillors given roadworks update

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been updated on programmed road works for the area by the Department for Infrastructure.

Speaking to members of the local authority’s Community Planning Committee, Divisional Maintenance Manager Gary Quinn said: “June 2017 saw the opening of the A26 Frosses Dualling between Glarryford crossroads and Drones Road.

“This project has already seen significant benefits for both the local community and commuters by improving both journey times and journey time reliability for this stretch of the A26, by reducing driver frustration and improving the safety performance of the route.”

Mr Quinn also advised of other recently completed projects including resurfacing at A43 Main Street in Cargan, B59 Tully Road, Kells, U2222 Doury Road Estate, Ballymena, U2200 Church Street and Bridge Street, Ballymena.

On the issue of the Department’s budget, he added: “Despite a challenging budgetary situation, the Department has delivered a significant programme of resurfacing and surface dressing and continues to carry out a programme of routine maintenance including pothole repairs and street lighting repairs to meet all essential public safety requirements.

“The Department has also successfully secured additional funding this year and so will be able to deliver some further road resurfacing and street lighting upgrades along with routine maintenance of our road network.

“The Department is planning to deliver a normal winter service, as in previous years, with all necessary staff and equipment at the ready to be deployed as and when required.”