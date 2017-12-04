Councillors hail work of Ballymena Foodbank

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cheryl Johnston joined council colleague Timothy Gaston during a visit to support the work of Ballymena Foodbank.

The councillors called with charity volunteers and Tesco staff during a collection at the Ballymena store on Friday afternoon, during the three-day Ballymena Foodbank National Collection, supported by The Trussell Trust, which works to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

And the elected representatives were taken aback by the generosity of local residents.

Councillor Johnston said: “Christmas is many people’s favourite time of the year, but for others it can be a period of despair and hopelessness.

“For those who find themselves in desperate need, Ballymena Foodbank can be a lifeline. Nobody within our community should ever have to decide between heating their homes or eating.

“The charity volunteers do an incredible job, supported by the overwhelming generosity of our residents in Mid and East Antrim.

“Christmas is a time for giving and sharing and I encourage all our citizens to continue to demonstrate the true meaning of the season by reaching out to those less fortunate.

“By donating some items to a local foodbank you can help somebody who is currently struggling, and bring a little festive cheer and love into their lives.”

Councillor Gaston said: “I have worked closely with the foodbank in the past and have been inspired with the heart they have to help people in need.

“The local foodbank provides a vital support for many people in Ballymena and the surrounding area.

“It has been humbling to spend time today and see first-hand many people generously donating food for those less fortunate.

“A special mention must also go to pupils from Groggan Primary School, who were in bag packing to help raise funds for the foodbank.”

For more information on Ballymena Foodbank, visit the group’s Facebook page.