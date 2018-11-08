£1,000 reward offered in hunt for man who assaulted NI Railways employee

Translink is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information about an attack on one of its employees earlier this week.

According to the public transport company, an NI Railways staff member was assaulted by a male passenger who was disembarking the 10.40pm service from Great Victoria Street to Coleraine at Antrim Station on Monday, November 5.

Translink and the PSNI have appealed to the public to help them identify the man, who allegedly struck the male train conductor on the forehead.

“We thoroughly condemn all instances of anti-social behaviour and have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to anyone that physically or verbally abuses our staff or customers,” a Translink spokesperson said.

“We are working with the PSNI to fully investigate this incident using CCTV to assist in identifying the perpetrator and to support any prosecution process.

“Our staff member is receiving the appropriate supports from Translink.

“We offer a reward of up to £1,000 to any member of the public who witnesses any such behaviour against our staff or property and is prepared to give evidence in court, resulting in a conviction.”

Police are investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101.