Animal rights activist admits to ‘stealing’ chickens from poultry house

Tuesday Sophia Goti, whose surname was on the charge sheet as Dickson, has pleaded guilty to burglary at Ballymacvea Road on July 13 this year when chickens were taken.

The 34-year-old from Wesley Street, Lisburn, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from her solicitor’s office at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The specifics of the ‘burglary’ charge she admitted are that ‘having entered as a trespasser a poultry house...stole chickens therein’.

She confirmed she understood the charge and asked for the case to be dealt with in the Magistrates Court.

When she pleaded guilty a defence barrister said a pre-sentence report would be necessary.

The full facts have yet to be outlined but a previous court heard reference to a “phone report”.

The defence lawyer had previously asked to see “social media research” which he claimed the prosecution were relying upon.

The barrister had told the earlier court: “That is the purported basis on which the defendant, the prosecution would infer, has been identified”.

A prosecutor had told the earlier court the footage was available and would be sent to the defence.