Appeal after Ballymena burglary

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information after a report of burglary at residential premises at the Moat Road area yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, April 17).

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At around 2:15pm, it was reported that three males entered a house in the area. A male inside the property then chased the males out of the property empty handed, and it is believed the males made off towards the Moat Road area towards Chichester Park East.

“Although nothing was taken, damage was caused to a window of the property during the incident.

“The first male is described as 5’6” – 5’7” in height, aged in his early 20’s, slim build, clean shaven, pale wearing dark clothing and a dark baseball cap. The second man is described as being 6ft and wearing a dark coloured hooded top with the hood up. The third male is described as wearing a dark coloured baseball cap and dark clothing.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 735 17/4/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”