Appeal after house break-in

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary of a house on Randalstown Road, Antrim.

Entry was gained to the rear of a property on the Randalstown Road, Antrim on Tuesday, January 23.

Cash, jewellery, and medication was stolen from the property.

Police are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident to contact detectives at Antrim PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 740 of 23/01/2018.

Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”