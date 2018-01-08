Appeal after man is assaulted

Police investigating an assault on a 20-year-old man in a carpark in the Castle Way area of Antrim in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, January 6, have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of assault.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: “It is believed that at approximately 2.30am the injured male was assaulted following a verbal altercation with males on board a silver Volkswagen Bora.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.”

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers would appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed this assault to contact Detectives at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 150 06/01/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.