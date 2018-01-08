Appeal over burglary

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary of a house in the Birch Hill Road South area of Antrim.

It was reported that sometime between 2.20pm on January 5, and 5pm on January 6 entry was gained to the premises.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident to contact detectives at Antrim on 101 quoting reference 1117 of 06/01/2018.

“Or if you prefer to provide information anonymously please use the Crimestoppers Service on 0800 555 111.”