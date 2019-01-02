Appeal over sectarian graffiti in Martinstown

Police are appealing for witnesses after receiving reports of graffiti in the Lisnamanagh Park area of Martinstown on Friday, December 28.

Inspector Bradley said: “At approximately 1.20pm we received reports that sectarian graffiti had been sprayed on a gable wall of a property in the Lisnamanagh Park area.

“Police received further reports of sectarian graffiti being sprayed on a wall in the Cushendall Road area and paint being sprayed on the intercom of a primary school in the Lisnamanny Road area of Martinstown.”

Anyone with information about these incidents to contact police in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 605 28/12/18. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.