Appeal over sheep theft

Police are appealing for information following the theft of sheep.

Twenty-eight ewes and one ram were stolen from the Limavallaghan Road area some time between 4pm on Monday and Tuesday evening.

All of the sheep were marked on the back with green spray.

Inspector Simpson said: “Not only does this cause considerable loss to the farmer but it also causes significant concern that these sheep will enter the food chain in an unregulated manner.

“Anyone that has any information or may have seen a large agricultural vehicle in the area in the wee small hours please contact police quoting 469 dated 3/1/18.”