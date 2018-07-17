Appeal over stabbing in Ballymena

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information following a stabbing in the Ballykeel area in the early hours of Thursday, July 12.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “It was reported that at approximately 2.30am a man in his 20s was stabbed and then treated for a punctured lung alongside a stab wound to his back, which are not life-threatening as a result of this.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 340 12/07/18.

Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.