Arrest made for shoplifting offences

Police have arrested a male in the Harryville area for a series of shoplifting offences across Ballymena and Antrim.

Inspector Simpson, Ballymena NPT, said: “This male has been avoiding police and causing the community harm for a number of weeks.

“Our reducing offending unit is currently waiting to great him in custody.

“I am sure the judge will be glad to see him in the morning.

“With the help of the local community we can make real progress in tackling local crime and issues that directly effect you.”