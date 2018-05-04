Arrest warrant for Community Service breach allegation

An arrest warrant was issued at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday after Kirk Dowie failed to appear.

The defendant (26), of Incholm Avenue, Ballymena, is accused of breaching Community Service requirements.

In 2016, at the same court, he admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possession of cannabis and was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work but, according to the latest charge sheet, failed to comply. The 2016 court hearing heard that police swooped on an address and found Dowie in a living room weighing out drugs into smaller bags.

A prosecutor had said police were called to a domestic incident in March 2016 and whilst there smelt drugs and found a number of bags containing cannabis in a hallway and a female was arrested. Officers then went to another property and found Dowie with 28 grammes of cannabis.

During interview he admitted having the drugs, saying he was an addict who smoked one gramme of cannabis a day. He said he would “conveniently bump into a male at a football pitch” regarding drugs. The 2016 court heard Dowie’s phone was seized and text messages related to the supply of drugs.

Defence barrister Stephen Law told that court hearing that having used cannabis for a period it appeared Dowie got into financial difficulties and was supplying friends “under the threat of more sinister individuals who he owed money to” but the debt had been re-paid.