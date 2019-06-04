Arson attack causes damage to college building

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has condemned those responsible for an arson attack at the old Parkhall College building in Antrim.

Fire crews were tasked to a blaze at the disused property shortly after 2:45am this morning.

Firefighters battling the blaze at the disused Parkhall College building in Antrim. Pic: NIFRS North

Four pumps and an aerial platform were used to bring the fire under control.

Details of the incident were posted on the NIFRS North Facebook page.

"Deliberate fire at disused Parkhall College, Antrim. We were called at 0247hrs and required 4 pumps and an aerial platform to bring the fire under control by 0530hrs," the post said.

"These deliberate fires are a drain on resources better employed #protectingourcommunity. Arson is a crime."

Firefighters use an aerial platform to pour water onto the fire at the disused Parkhall College building in Antrim. Pic: NIFRS North

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.