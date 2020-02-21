Attempted theft of Ahoghill ATM

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an attempted theft of an ATM machine at business premises at the Largy Road area of Ahoghill this morning (Friday, February 21).

Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: “Shortly after 2.05am, it was reported that a car, believed to be a dark coloured Vauxhall Vectra, arrived at a garage forecourt in the area. The vehicle then reversed, ramming the outside shutters of the premises a number of times. A male then got out of the car and attempted to break into the ATM on site. The male made off in the vehicle from the scene empty handed. Damage was reported to the shutters following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious vehicles in the area between 2.05am and 2.25am on Friday 21st February to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 118 21/02/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”