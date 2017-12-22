Ballymena man assaulted fiancee and damaged her phone

A man who assaulted his fiancee and damaged her mobile phone has been fined £300 and ordered to pay her £150 compensation.

Ian Ross Roberts (42), of Glenshesk Drive, Ballymena, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 21.

A prosecutor said on November 26 this year police were tasked to an address where there was an ongoing “domestic” incident and the injured party said after an argument the defendant grabbed her “by the throat”.

The prosecutor said that claim was in dispute.

The prosecutor said during the incident Roberts took a mobile phone and smashed it against a wall.

A defence lawyer said drink was involved and the woman was now his client’s “ex-fiancée” which had left the defendant “heartbroken” and “extremely sorry”.

The lawyer said steps had already been taken to replace the phone.

District Judge Peter King said even if Roberts had put his hands on the woman’s shoulders he should not have done so.