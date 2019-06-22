Ballymena ‘Mini Twelfth’ advice from police

Police are warning of a zero tolerance approach to on-street drinking ahead of a parade in Ballymena on Monday (June 24) evening.

The annual Ballymena District LOL No.8 ‘Mini Twelfth’ celebration, with 14 bands taking part, is due to move off from Wakehurst Road at 7.30pm.

The route is as follows: Wakehurst Road, Queen Street, Salisbury Square, Harryville Bridge, Waveney Road, Galgorm Road, North Road, Ballymoney Road, Mount Street, Thomas Street, Market Road, Broughshane Street, Broadway, Church Street, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Henry Street, Larne Street, Larne Road and Wakehurst Road.

Inspector Rory Bradley stated: “The parade will be policed in partnership with marshalls ensuring everyone’s safety and enjoyment.

“Please note that as in previous years the zero tolerance policy towards on-street drinking will be strictly enforced by the PSNI. If anybody chooses to drink on the street they will be challenged by the PSNI.”