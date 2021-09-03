Banned driver was ‘panic struck’ about sick grandchild

Julie Claire Rodgers (42), an insurance company clerk, of Clogher Road near Ballymena, admitted driving whilst disqualified at Parkway in the town and using a Saab car without insurance on April 19 this year.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said there had been on other means of transport to get to the GP and the defendant’s daughter and grandchild were also in the car.

The lawyer asked the judge to to take into account the “extenuating circumstances” and not to jail the defendant.

editorial image

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: “You have to understand that if the court makes an order you have to obey it regardless of the circumstances.

“You are now walking a very thin line,” the judge added.