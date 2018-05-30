Break-in at local shop

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for information following the report of a break in at a shop in Randalstown during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, May 30.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “We received a report shortly after 03.00 am that entry had been forced to commercial premises in the Castle Road area.

“It was reported that damage had been caused to the roof of the premises and an internal ATM.

“Nothing was reported stolen.

“We believe this incident occurred sometime between 2:45am and 3.15 am.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Castle Road area between these times and saw any suspicious activity or vehicles, or anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact detectives in Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 145 of 30/05/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”