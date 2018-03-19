Burglars fled after being disturbed by householder

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information following a burglary at a house at Rowallane Drive on Friday (March 16).

Detective Constable Douglas said “It was reported that shortly after 3.00 pm, two men gained entry to the property and ransacked it.

“The householder then disturbed the men and they made off with a sum of cash. One of the men was described as being, late twenties/early thirties, 5’10“ in height, medium build, wearing glasses, a black jacket, dark coloured jeans and a beanie hat. The other was described as being 5’10“ in height, medium build, wearing a black jacket, blue coloured jeans and a beanie hat.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 763 16/03/2018. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”