Burglary at Old Galgorm Road

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary in the Old Galgorm Road in Ballymena.

The burglary occurred some time between 3.30pm on Saturday, February 3 and 6pm on Sunday, February 4.

Detective Constable Black said “Entry was gained to the property and it was ransacked before items of jewellery including a white gold wedding ring, a pair of antique cufflinks and silver & gold necklaces stolen.

“In this instance the householder targeted was over 60.

“We recognise the traumatic nature of these crimes for older people.

“As a consequence we ask that anyone with information contact 101 quoting reference 1173 of 04/02/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”