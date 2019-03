Police and family members are becoming increasingly concerned for the well-being of Alan Stewart.

A post on PSNI Ballymena Facebook page says: "He was last seen in the Harryville area of Ballymena on Friday 29th March 2019 at around 3:45pm.

Alan Stewart

"He is not in trouble with police- we just want to make sure that he is safe and well.

"If you have any information that could help us locate him, please contact 101 and quote reference number CC1649 of 29/3/19."