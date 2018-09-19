Car hijacked after driver stops to help man ‘in distress’

Detectives investigating a hijacking incident in the Antrim area in the early hours of this morning have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A male car driver was travelling between Kirby’s Lane and Tirgracy Road at around midnight when he observed two men at the side of the road, one of whom appeared to be in distress.

“He pulled in to the side of the road when they waved him down,” a PSNI spokesperson explained. “They then asked him if he could give them a lift, to which he agreed. One of the men opened the driver’s door and pulled the driver out of the vehicle and threw him to the ground. Both men then got into the vehicle and drove off.

“The driver of the car was very badly shaken by his ordeal.”

Police received a report at approximately 8.50am this morning that the stolen vehicle, a red Vauxhall Corsa, had been found crashed on the Ballyclan Road, Crumlin.

Detective Sergeant Coulter has appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who witnessed the red Vauxhall Corsa being driven between Antrim and Crumlin, to contact detectives at Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 96 19/09/18.