Carrick man facing charge of disorderly behaviour at train station

A man appeared in court on Tuesday accused of using disorderly behaviour at Antrim train station.

Standing in the dock of the town’s Magistrates Court, 22-year-old Ben Hodge confirmed that he understood the single charge against him.

Hodge, from Castlemara Walk in Carrickfergus, is accused of using disorderly behaviour at Antrim NIR station on April 2 this year.

While a police officer gave evidence that she believed she could connect Hodge to the offence, a prosecuting lawyer told the court it was allegedly “aggravated by hostility on the grounds of religion”.

Defence solicitor Andrew Kinney said he had intended to write to the PPS to suggest an alternative disposal but given the alleged aggravating feature “that may fall on deaf ears”.

While he asked for the case to be adjourned to take instructions from Hodge, he confirmed to District Judge Nigel Broderick the case “won’t trouble the court”.

Freeing Hodge on continuing bail, the judge ordered him to appear again on May 8.