Cash stolen during early-morning burglary

Police are appealing for information following two early-morning incidents in the region.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a burglary on Glenravel Road, Martinstown in the early hours of this morning.

“Between 2.30am and 3.30am, entry was gained and cash stolen. If you have witnessed any suspicious activity here, please give us a call on 101, quoting incident reference number 111 28.3.18.”

The spokesperson added: “We are also appealing for information regarding an attempted burglary on Duneoin Road, Ballymena.

“Sometime between 2.45am and 3am this morning, someone attempted to force entry to a house. If you’ve witnessed any suspicious activity here, give us a call on 101, quoting incident reference number 114 28.3.18.”