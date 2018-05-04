Cash stolen during early-morning raid

Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at commercial premises on the Fernisky Road, Kells, Ballymena in the early hours of this morning, Friday, May 4.

Sometime around 3.45am the site was entered and a sum of cash was stolen from an ATM and tills.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers would ask anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area, or anyone who has information about this incident to contact detectives at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 128 04/05/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.