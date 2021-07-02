Cash taken during distraction-type burlary in Ahoghill

It was reported that at around 1.30 pm, two unknown men called to the door of a house in the area and spoke to the male occupant inside offering to do some painting.

Whilst the occupant spoke to one of the men, the other man entered the property. The victim has observed the man in the property and asked them both to leave.

A sum of cash was taken during the incident.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information about this incident, is asked to call detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 980 of 01/07/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.