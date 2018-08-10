Children assaulted at festival

Police are appealing for information after two children were attacked at a fireworks display in Co Antrim.

It is understood the incident occurred in Carnlough on Saturday, August 4, but details were only released by police today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This unprovoked attack occurred at High Street Carnlough outside the Credit Union.

“It is believed that a few witnesses tried to stop the altercation.

“Police are appealing for any potential witnesses to come forward as both of these children sustained injuries during the incident.

“If anyone has any information, could they please contact Constable G Taylor on 101, quoting reference 1599 of August 4 2018.”