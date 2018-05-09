Cigarettes stolen in early morning burglary

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a shop in the Main Street area of Broughshane during the early hours of this morning.

Inspector Michael Simpson said: “Police received a report at around 4:40am that entry had been forced to the premises and a quantity of cigarettes were stolen along with a sum of money. Some of the money stolen had been in charity collection boxes.

“We believe this occurred sometime between 3:30am this morning and the time it was reported to police.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Main Street area of Broughshane around these times and noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who has information they believe could assist our investigation to contact Detectives in Ballymena on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 113 of 09/05/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”