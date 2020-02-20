Co Antrim man (39) arrested as part of indecent image probe

A man was arrested in the Antrim area yesterday (Wednesday) as part of a police investigation involving the Public Protection Branch and the Cyber Crime unit.

Detailing the operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Following a search of an address in the Jordanstown area, officers from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch working collaboratively with the Cyber Crime unit have arrested a 39-year-old man in the Antrim area for making, possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

“The man is currently in Antrim custody.”