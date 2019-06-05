Concern grows for missing N.I. girl

The family of a missing 16 year-old Northern Ireland girl are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Zoe McVey was last seen in the Broughshane area of Ballymena on Tuesday June 4, 2019.

Zoe McVey. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

Zoe is described as being 5'2'' in height, of slim build, with long, fair hair.

It is believed Zoe was wearing a red Superdry hoodie, grey bottoms and white Adidas trainers when she was last seen.

"We are appealing for Zoe to make contact with police or her family, or if anyone knows of Zoe’s whereabouts please contact police at Ballymena Police Station on 101 quoting ref 1571 4/6/19," said the P.S.N.I.